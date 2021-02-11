GRAPHIC: Couple charged with child abuse after infant twins found with serious injuries

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pair of 3-month-old twins are in the hospital and a man and woman are behind bars following a child abuse investigation in Chester County Wednesday.
The investigation began when one the twins, a male, was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with very serious injuries. Investigators quickly determined the injuries may be a result of child abuse and located the baby’s twin sister, who they say was also suffering from new and old injuries.
The young girl was taken into protective custody and admitted to Levine as well.
**WARNING: The following includes graphic details that may be hard to read**
Investigators say the 3-month old twins had multiple injuries including fractures to the skull, multiple fractures throughout their bodies, and “several other abusive injuries believed to be caused by cigarette burns and adult human bite marks.”
As of Thursday afternoon, one of the infants was still in critical condition.
Deputies say 31-year-old Kentovian White and 23-year-old Jessica Mills were each charged with two counts of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.
During the arrest, deputies say they found methamphetamine on White and he was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine as well charges related to an additional warrant out of Great Falls for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Both White and Mills are currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.
