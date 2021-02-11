International African American Museum on track to open early in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, Live 5 is hosting a series of virtual conversations to highlight the struggles, contributions and significant events inspired by African Americans that have shaped America and the Lowcountry.
The International African American Museum (IAAM) is scheduled to open its doors early next year in 2022 in Charleston.
Chief Operating Officer Dr. Elijah Heyward, III, will share updates on the IAAM, and highlight what it will be like to experience the museum.
Live 5 anchor Raphael James hosts the Black History Month conversations. They stream on the Live 5 Facebook page and website Tuesday and Thursday nights at 10 p.m. during the month of February. Viewers with the Live 5 app may also watch the conversations on Amazon, Apple, and Roku TV.
Heyward describes the IAAM as distinct.
“There’s nowhere else in the country that can say that they have the largest number of captives passing through during the slave trade than Charleston.”
Located near the South Carolina Aquarium, the museum is being built on sacred ground.
“On the ground level, the African Ancestors Memorial Garden will highlight the original shoreline—the exact spot where so many captive Africans first set foot in America,” according to the website.
“We’re honoring the fact that despite the stronghold of slavery, African Americans have been able to transcend and impact the world in really amazing ways,” Heyward said.
During a tour of the site earlier in the month, Professor at The Citadel and former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley said the Center for Family History, which will allow families to trace their roots back to Africa, will make the IAAM stand out. He says they’ve already documented the research on one famous ancestor.
“So Michelle Obama’s paternal ancestors landed right here in 1807 or so, bought by a slave plantation in Georgetown county. Taken there and worked in the rice field and through genealogical research, they family was able to trace their roots back to that person.”
The website states, “this museum is about a journey that began centuries ago in Africa, and still continues. It is about the journey of millions of Africans, captured and forced across the Atlantic in the grueling and inhumane Middle Passage, who arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina and other ports in the Atlantic World. Their labor, resistance and ingenuity and that of their descendants shaped every aspect of our world.”
