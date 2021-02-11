Officials still looking for person who beat 82-year-old Air Force veteran to death on New Year’s Day in Rock Hill, S.C.

“The atrocity that occurred to Bill, in his home, should have never happened. The pursuit of justice for the family and friends who loved Bill will be relentless. There is someone who has the information to solve this crime. There is someone out there who may have heard talk of this crime or directly witnessed it. The Rock Hill Police Department is asking if you are that someone with any details of this senseless and tragic crime to come forward and call 803-329-7293,” a message from the Rock Hill Police Department said.