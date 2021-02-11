Man gets stuck in mud waist high while walking on Goose Creek median

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have rescued a pedestrian who was stuck waist high in mud in Goose Creek on Thursday.
Officials with the Goose Creek Fire Department say they were called out to the area of St. James Avenue in front of the Publix for a man stuck in the mud.
“Units found a male patient who was crossing the median that became stuck up to his waist in mud,” GCFD officials said.
Rescue crews used a ladder and backboard to free the pedestrian. No injuries were reported.
“Fire Department crews gave a ride home to the husband and wife who lived nearby,” GCFD officials said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.