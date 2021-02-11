Police, DNR search Socastee area for missing Horry County man

Corey Morrison (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:12 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police said crews continue to search for 26-year-old Corey Morrison.

Officials said Thursday residents could expect to see county police and officers with the Department of Natural Resources in the Socastee area as they check locations where Morrison may have been seen. Earlier this week, Morrison’s car was found in the Azalea Lakes area along the Highway 17 Bypass.

Morrison, who lives off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. near the Murphy’s Law restaurant in Surfside Beach.

Anyone with information on where he is should call police at (843) 248-1520..

