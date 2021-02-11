Report: Former N. Charleston HS guidance director changed students’ grades

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former guidance director of North Charleston High School was placed on administrative leave then had her teaching license suspended after she admitted to changing students’ grades.
Officials with the South Carolina State Board of Education suspended the teaching license of Krystal D. Campbell-Jones on Tuesday.
The suspension stems from a report that the Charleston County School District received this past May of possible grade discrepancies among the school’s top three graduating seniors.
An investigation showed that two of the top three seniors had a history of grade changes, and that Campbell-Jones made those changes, according to a report by the SC state board of education.
School officials reported that when they asked about the changes, Campbell-Jones said that the same three students had always been the top three in the class, and she felt they should still be the top three.
“Ms. Campbell-Jones admitted to making the invalid changes in the students’ records and accepted full responsibility for her actions,” a report by the board stated.
The district placed Campbell-Jones on administrative leave before allowing her to resign on June 12, 2020.
The board of education reported that Campbell-Jones agreed to a two year suspension and a completion of an SCDE approved ethics course.
