Roger Anderson, member of first Goose Creek Town Council, dies from COVID

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek confirmed Thursday that the last surviving member of the very first Goose Creek Town Council has died.
Roger Anderson was 90 years old. His obituary states that he died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
He was a member of the first town council after Goose Creek was incorporated in 1961, according to the town’s Facebook page.
He is survived by his partner, Burcidis “Seedy” Rignal, his son, Roger D Anderson, Jr (Kristy), his daughter, Bonny L Anderson, his grandson Roger D Anderson, III (Diane) and his beloved great-grandchildren, his obituary states.
No public services were planned.
