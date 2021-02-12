Wet stretch of weather ahead for Valentine’s/Presidents Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a wet stretch of weather as we head into our holiday weekend! A cold front will slide through Friday morning from the northwest leading to temperatures falling from near 60 degrees in the morning to the 50s in the afternoon. The sky will remain cloudy with scattered showers possible. The wettest stretch will begin Saturday and last into Valentine’s Day. Rounds of rain are likely from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees this weekend. Another round of scattered showers are possible on Presidents’ day. It looks like we may trend a little drier by the middle of next week.