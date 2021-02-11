Woman in Charleston wins $75K lottery prize

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is $75,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket in West Ashley.
State Education Lottery officials said the player, who did not want to be identified, scratched off 11 words on a Mega Cash Crossword ticket to win the $75,000 prize.
Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said the winner used one word to describe the experience: “Awesome.”
“I’m going to enjoy it,” she told lottery officials.
She said she purchased the ticket at the Sky Mart on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Sky Mart received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.
The Charleston winner won $75,000 in the $3 Mega Cash Crossword game at odds of 1 in 528,000.
Three more top prizes remain in the game, lottery officials said.
