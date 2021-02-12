Buccaneer football tabbed third in 2021 Big South spring preseason poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – The Charleston Southern football team was voted third in the 2021 Big South spring football preseason poll, as announced Thursday morning during the conference’s annual Media Day.
Voted on by the conference’s head coaches and media members, the Bucs were one of three programs to receive a first-place vote. Thursday’s poll makes it four consecutive polls in which the Bucs have been tabbed to finish third. Overall, the Bucs received 31 points in the weighted voted system.
Defending Big South Champion Monmouth University has been tabbed the favorite in the conference’s preseason 2021 spring football poll. The Big South’s 2021 spring football schedule will feature five teams playing a four-game conference slate to determine the league’s automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs.
The Hawks collected six of the 10 first-place votes and finished with 44 points to earn the league’s top ranking entering the 2021 spring football season. Kennesaw State was just behind Monmouth in the preseason rankings with 43 points, and received three first-place votes from the panel. Charleston Southern collected the remaining first-place vote and 31 points for third-place in the preseason standings.
Gardner-Webb and new football associate member Robert Morris tied for fourth in the polling with 16 points each. Big South football members Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton will not compete during the upcoming spring season.
Kennesaw State teammates Isaac Foster and Bryson Armstrong were voted the Big South’s Spring Football Preseason Players of the Year. Foster was the Offensive selection, while Armstrong was the Defensive honoree.
The Bucs open 2021 spring camp on Friday afternoon at Buccaneer Field. All CSU practices are closed to the general public, however the Bucs will host a televised scrimmage on ESPN+ on Friday, February 26.
The Buccaneers also announced capacity limitation for all home events this spring. At this time, only a limited number of guests on the home team’s pass list will be allowed in attendance.
2021 Spring Football Preseason Poll (First-Place Votes)
1. Monmouth (6) - 44 points
2. Kennesaw State (3) – 43 points
3. Charleston Southern (1) – 31 points
T-4. Gardner-Webb – 16 points
T-4. Robert Morris – 16 points