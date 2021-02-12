Charleston Co. library branch closes after staff member’s positive COVID test

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library officials say one of its branches temporarily close for deep cleaning after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dorchester Road branch is anticipated to reopen on Saturday, library spokesman Doug Reynolds says.
Charleston County Public Library’s protocols state the branch must be cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor before in-person services can resume.
The book drops and materials return are also closed at this time.
Updates on the reopening can be found on their website at ccpl.org or on their Facebook and Twitter pages. The branch can be contacted directly at 843-552-6466.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.