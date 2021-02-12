College of Charleston reports 344 COVID-19 policy violations, active cases decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is continuing to see a decline of active COVID-19 cases following a surge in January, but the college is keeping strong enforcement as warnings and citations for breaking precautions have increased over recent weeks.
“We have increased our daily mask patrol, we have increased our enforcement of safety protocols, we decreased the number of people allowed in person at college sponsored events,” College President Andrew Hsu said. “In response to the spike we have doubled down on our safety requirements and our communications to students and so we are pleased that our students rose to the occasion and that cases continue to decline.”
So far during the school year, the school has reported 344 COVID-19 policy violations. The majority, 171 of the reports, were warnings.
“We have not seen hardly any recidivism for those students who receive a warning so that seems to be working very well,” Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill said.
The reports for COVID-19 protocol violations range from the most frequent, lack of social distancing and not wearing a mask, to breaking quarantine and gathering in large groups.
Higher-level offenses have led to 37 people put on probation, and 34 given deferred suspensions.
“If they have any further violations that will result in an immediate suspension, but it also means that during that time that they are not in good conduct standing,” Caudill said.
Caudill said cases and COVID-19 violations are spread throughout the student population, reports made online can come from both inside and outside the school community.
“They’re coming from students, they’re coming from faculty and staff and they’re coming from community members so community members can report on that form,” Caudill said.
Hsu said the college has made recent changes to testing and class schedules to try and control virus numbers.
“We have implemented a mandatory testing process where every week we provide testing and that is an increase from last semester,” Hsu said. “We also gave our professors the flexibility and the discretion to move there in person classes temporarily online to reduce the in-person contact.”
College leaders say they thank the student body for working to keep school open and hold others accountable.
“They hold the answer to our problems and if they altogether work with us to keep the campus safe, then we can keep the campus open,” Hsu said.
“I’ve actually been very proud of them and their efforts to help hold each other accountable to keep us safe,” Caudill said.
