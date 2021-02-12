Deputies searching for man accused of sexually assaulting minor on St. Helena Island

By Ray Rivera | February 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 5:42 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Jaden Singleton of St. Helena Island.

Authorities say warrants went out for his arrest following an investigation into a Jan. 31 incident that happened on Ball Park Road. He’s wanted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators have also released a picture that they say Singleton may be traveling in.

Anyone who has information on Jaden Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at (843) 255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Investigators have also released a picture that they say Singleton may be traveling in. (Source: BCSO)

