Deputies searching for man accused of sexually assaulting minor on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Jaden Singleton of St. Helena Island.
Authorities say warrants went out for his arrest following an investigation into a Jan. 31 incident that happened on Ball Park Road. He’s wanted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Investigators have also released a picture that they say Singleton may be traveling in.
Anyone who has information on Jaden Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at (843) 255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
