Lowcountry woman living in truck after losing job to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic but some more than others.
Before the pandemic, Rena Driggers was living in a three-bedroom home with her children, brother and their pets.
She had a stable job of 15 years, but then the pandemic turned her world upside down. Drigger’s job was the first thing to go, then the house, and without a home she sent her children to stay with relatives.
She and her brother have been homeless for the last three months sleeping in the truck most nights or in a tent.
They also share the truck with several of the family pets that she refers to as family members. Driggers is trying to stay positive and says a year from now she sees herself somewhere else.
“Away from here. Not in this position,” Driggers said. “I am hoping to be back to work and have my children back and all of my animals back in one spot because that’s just the life that we love. We rescue a lot, and I just want to be settled with my kids again.”
Driggers has applied for unemployment benefits and initially received them but has since run into problems and the money has stopped flowing.
She said she calls the unemployment office everyday trying to get it straightened out but is still waiting for a call back. She admits she may have filed paperwork incorrectly, but she says she needs someone to call her back to figure it out.
