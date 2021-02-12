MacMillan, Bucs announce 2021 baseball schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head baseball coach Marc MacMillan announced the 2021 baseball schedule Thursday afternoon. The 47-game schedule features contests against Power 5 opponents Boston College and South Carolina, while also featuring a full 40-game conference slate.
Twenty-two of the Bucs’ games will be held at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark this season, including next weekend’s opening series against Boston College. The Bucs will also compete in The Swig and Swine College Classic in Mt. Pleasant at Shipyard Ballpark on February 26-28. CSU’s midweek contest against South Carolina is scheduled for April 13 in Columbia.
The Buccaneers open Big South play against Longwood on March 5-6 in a three-game series at home. Over the course of the season, the Bucs will also host UNC Asheville, High Point, USC Upstate, Winthrop, Gardner Webb, Winthrop, and Presbyterian CSU will travel to PC, Gardner Webb, Winthrop, Campbell, and UNC Asheville.
The top four teams in the standings at the end of the year will go to Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. for the 2021 Big South Championships on May 27-29. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
The Buccaneers also announced capacity limitation for all home events this spring. At this time, only a limited number of guests on the home team’s pass list will be allowed in attendance.