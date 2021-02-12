Myrtle Beach mayor hopes for large-scale vaccination events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the past several days, two mass vaccination clinics were held along the Grand Strand, and Myrtle Beach leaders are hoping to create more in the immediate future.
Plans are still being discussed, but a meeting is expected this week to talk about logistics and potential spaces for future vaccination events.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she’s had ongoing conversations with three hospitals about creating these larger events for folks to receive their vaccine.
Her goal is to have a much larger vaccination site.
“I don’t believe that these hospitals were set up to have these mass vaccinations, and if we can do something to have maybe an event at the convention center or Pelicans Stadium, it would really help to get more people vaccinated quicker so that’s really the goal,” Bethune said.
Bethune noted that as they look at possible mass vaccination events, it would take about 150 people to staff.
She said the most important component right now is having enough vaccine, which she added is somewhat out of the city’s control.
McLeod Health is one of the hospitals Bethune has spoken with.
Earlier this week, McLeod Health held a vaccination clinic.
McLeod Health is reportedly working on hosting additional clinics as early as this weekend.
WMBF News will share those details once they are released.
