State education supt. to hold briefing on teacher vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s top education leader will hold a news briefing Friday morning to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccination efforts for educators and school support staffers.
Education Superintendent Molly Spearman also plans to address new federal funds allocated to South Carolina for public and private schools.
That briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Columbia via video conference.
The subject of vaccinating teachers and support staff at schools has been a hot topic of conversation. Education advocacy groups have been calling for the state to move teachers higher in the vaccine list, which is currently offering vaccines to people 65 and older as well as those in the state health department’s Phase 1A plan.
School employees are currently listed in Phase 1B, but there was still no clear timeframe of exactly when people in Phase 1B would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he vehemently opposed moving teachers higher up because that would mean putting them ahead of more vulnerable people who are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19.
“All evidence says we’ve got to keep the system that we have now, that is growing, is getting stronger and is getting stronger as long we have more vaccine,” the governor said last week. “We’ve got to keep that moving without interruption. Now is not the time to throw a monkey wrench into this system that will put the people who are in danger in even more danger. It would be an unconscionable thing to do that at this time.”
In a follow-up tweet Sunday, McMaster said that the state has prioritized vaccinating teachers by placing them in Phase 1b and that officials are “working as quickly as we can to keep the line moving and transition to our next phase.”
The state Senate unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that would move teachers up. If that bill were to become law, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control would be required to make the vaccine available to all teachers and school staffers who wanted it 30 days after McMaster signed it into law.
In return, teachers would need to go back to face-to-face instruction five days per week, a priority McMaster has pushed for months.
The House has not yet debated a similar bill, so it’s unclear how soon a bill could reach McMaster’s desk.
However, federal authorities warned several states Thursday, that severe weather could delay shipments of vaccine doses, throwing a potential monkey wrench into the fight over vaccinating teachers. DHEC said winter weather has the potential to affect the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville, both of which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states, including South Carolina.
DHEC said some existing appointments for those who are currently eligible may have to be postponed if vaccine doses are delayed.
