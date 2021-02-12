Sullivan’s Island set to renovate fire station

“I’m excited. You know it was exciting when we built the first station. This was the first major project we had on the island. And then now that we’re here, the town hall’s been built,” Fire Chief Anthony Stith said. “We’re doing a complete renovation of the water and sewer plant. And now we’re going to do a complete renovation of stuff that we needed to do here. So, everything’s going to be brand new for the residents of the island.”