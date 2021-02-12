Sullivan’s Island set to renovate fire station

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Sullivan’s Island’s fire department is preparing to move out of its current facility while it is renovated.
The current station was built after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and was completed in 1991.
Plans call for much of the station to be torn down and rebuilt into a more modern facility similar to the new town hall which stands next door.
“I’m excited. You know it was exciting when we built the first station. This was the first major project we had on the island. And then now that we’re here, the town hall’s been built,” Fire Chief Anthony Stith said. “We’re doing a complete renovation of the water and sewer plant. And now we’re going to do a complete renovation of stuff that we needed to do here. So, everything’s going to be brand new for the residents of the island.”
One of the big changes will be the replacement of overhead bay doors with bi-fold doors.
Stith says bi-fold doors, also known as concertina doors, are more common for fire stations now because they open faster during an emergeny response. He says they will also be hurricane resistant.
The project includes new living quarters inside with more bunk rooms for firefighters, new meeting and exercise training rooms and an elevator for access required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The town is also building a new storage building behind the fire station to be used by the town’s maintenance department as well as its fire and police departments.
Stith says the coastal environment has weathered a lot of the equipment stored outside. The new barn structure will have space for fire rescue boats, jet skis, lawn mowers and other vehicles.
Meanwhile, the fire department will temporarily be housed at the Fish Fry Shack at Station 15 is being rebuilt.
Firefighters hope the new station will be completed by January 2022.
