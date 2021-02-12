Wet Valentine’s weekend across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Be ready to spend most of our Valentine’s weekend indoors as an unsettled stretch of weather settles into the Lowcountry! A cold front moves through this morning bringing a drop in temperatures through the day today. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible today but the wettest days still lie ahead of us. Rain is likely on both Saturday and Valentine’s Day as a series of storm systems race through the Southeast. Not only will it be wet, but also very chilly this weekend with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. The rain chance will decrease on Monday but still a few showers can’t be ruled out for Presidents’ Day. Highs will start to warm up with some areas near 70 degrees by Tuesday.