Woman dies after early-morning Charleston County house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a woman who was critically injured in a house fire early Friday morning in Hollywood has died.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin confirmed the woman’s death shortly before 6 a.m., nearly four hours after the fire at a home in the 5200 block of Rectory Road was reported to Charleston County dispatchers.
Garvin said four other people were able to escape the burning two-story home.
Firefighters arrived to see fire coming out of the front and back of the home but were able to get the fire out, Garvin said.
One dog was rescued but that two dogs and a cat died in the fire, he said.
Firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
