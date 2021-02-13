Coroner releases identity of woman who died following Charleston County house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died following a house fire Friday.
Ruth Porter, 76, died at an area hospital after complications resulting from a house fire in Hollywood earlier that morning.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin confirmed the woman’s death shortly before 6 a.m., nearly four hours after the fire at a home in the 5200 block of Rectory Road was reported to Charleston County dispatchers.
Garvin said four other people were able to escape the burning two-story home.
Firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire.
