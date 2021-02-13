Deputies searching for suspect after man shot, left on the side of the road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a man in a car then left the victim on the side of the road in Georgetown County on Friday night.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in a car that was on Highway 521 coming from Andrews toward Georgetown. The victim was riding in the back seat of the vehicle when he was shot in the leg.
The victim reported that after he was shot, the driver pulled over near 521 Mini Mart, and the shooter pulled him from the car to the side of the road.
The driver and the suspect then drove away.
“A passerby saw the man on the shoulder of the road and called authorities,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call (843) 546-5101. Wireless users can text information to 847411.
