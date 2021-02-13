Coroner identifies security guard murdered in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a security guard was murdered in an early morning shooting.
The DCSO says they and Dorchester County EMS were assisted by North Charleston Fire, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Police when they responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Saturday.
Steven Daniel Holmes, 28, of Ladson was killed by gunfire at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says.
Emergency services say they responded to an establishment known as the New Jack City Nightclub in the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. Authorities say it has operated under various names in the past.
The DCSO says early 911 calls reportedly indicated that an officer had been shot. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they say they were able to determine the male victim was a security guard employed at the establishment.
EMS arrived and the coroner says they pronounced Holmes dead at the scene at 2:52 a.m.
The coroner’s office says the body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Detectives were still at the scene at 8 a.m. and the DCSO says they are continuing to investigate the information and evidence recovered from the scene this morning, along with statements from others present at the time of the shooting.
