DHEC expands COVID vaccine access into rural, minority communities amid shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The demand for COVID vaccines far exceeds the current available supply, but state health officials are working to increase access to shots by adding more diverse providers.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell urged providers to remain vigilant about avoiding any waste of doses on Friday.
The state’s Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said he does not anticipate the supply will drastically improve any time soon.
“I think it will take much more supply of the existing vaccines we have and other vaccines like Johnson and Johnson,” Davidson said.
However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working improve access to vaccine distribution sites.
There are now more than 480 providers across the state.
“We need to diversify as much as possible, diversify into our rural communities, diversify into our minority communities,” Davidson said. “We are clearly adding more providers because we realize we need to get to more communities and closer to the people that need and want the vaccine.”
DHEC plans to unveil new data on Tuesday that will reveal more information about who has been vaccinated so far.
As Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca pursue emergency use authorizations for their COVID vaccines, state health officials said they are already looking at the potential of multiple brands of the vaccines being available at some sites.
However, this could burden some providers as each vaccine has different rules for handling, distribution and storage.
