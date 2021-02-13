Simms, Honor’s late 3 help Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72

Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright, playing with four fouls, blocked a shot by Honor and then, seconds later, swatted a jumper by Simms before Michael Devoe found a cutting Jose Alvarado for a layup to give the Yellow Jackets a 70-67 lead with 37 seconds left. Simms made a layup, Devoe hit two free throws and then Simms found Jonathan Baehre for a dunk to make it 72-71 with 11 seconds remaining. Alvarado, who went into the game shooting 88% from the free-throw line, missed two foul shots about three seconds later. Baehre grabbed the rebound and, with Clemson out of timeouts, found Honor who dribbled up court and hit the winner.