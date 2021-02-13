Unsettled pattern continues this weekend with chilly temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Be ready to spend most of our Valentine’s weekend indoors as an unsettled stretch of weather settles into the Lowcountry! A stalled front will be positioned just south of the Lowcountry. At the same time several waves of low pressure will track along the front, bringing with it several rounds of rain this weekend. Not only will it be wet, but also very chilly with highs only in the 40s on Saturday, perhaps touching 50 on Sunday. Most spots will pick up between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain through Sunday evening. Rain chances decrease early next week with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday, near 70 on Tuesday!