Deputies arrest man in Georgetown Co. for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who shot a fellow passenger in their car.
Deputies say they arrested Elbert Pyatt on Sunday and charged him with attempted murder for Friday’s shooting.
The car was traveling down U.S. Highway 521 when Pyatt allegedly shot his fellow passenger Friday.
Deputies say Pyatt was taken into custody after he fled a vehicle stop on Browns Ferry Road. They say a firearm was later found in the area he was arrested.
Jail records show Pyatt is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center while other charges are pending.
