Finding Love Online: Lowcountry couples share how they found true love on dating apps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You’ve probably heard horror stories from your friends, or may have had a bad experience yourself with trying to meet people using dating apps.
Well just in time for Valentine’s Day, four Lowcountry couples who found their significant other online, are encouraging you to hang in there. Some have been married for almost a decade, others are just enjoying getting to know each other, but all say, it is possible to find your true love with the help of an app.
1. LaVanda and Bernard Johnson celebrated their two year wedding anniversary in January. LaVanda explains how they met, or almost didn’t meet, on the dating app Plenty Of Fish.
I had not given up on love, but I had certainly given up on dating sites. In 2016 I found myself in a new state, with a new job and living alone for the first time in 23 years. And I was single.
So what does a middle-aged woman do to meet people in a new town? I turned to the internet. I joined social meet up groups, professional networking groups and yes dating sites.
I figured with the internet gods and my very real God, Mr. Right would fall right into atmosphere.
Well 12 months and several bad dates later I figured I was wrong. So, on Feb. 4, 2017, after a not so terrible, but not what I was looking for date, I decided to end my internet search for my true love.
I logged on after several weeks of not checking messages or matches to delete my account and see what the real world would bring.
I noticed I had a few unchecked messages so what could it hurt to see what I had missed. Not much as it turned out. Lots of superficial greetings, same as before.
Delete, delete, delete.
Then there was one that was different. I could tell he actually read my profile. He took the time to see that we had things in common and similar interests and responded appropriately. His profile was not shallow or boastful, it was simple and to the point.
I talked myself out of responding at first, because of my own shallow and superficial thoughts. But then I was reminded that when I moved to Charleston, I said I was doing new things and doing things differently, so I hit reply.
The rest as they say is history.
We chatted for hours that day, then exchanged numbers and talked all night. We found that we had a lot in common, but also, many differences that we could share and expose each other to.
Jan. 19, 2019, we said “I do” and the adventure continues. I found my person, my soul mate, my friend, and prayer partner. The one I care for, who cares for me.
To think that I almost did not respond, almost gave up out of frustration.
I learned that listening to that tiny voice inside that pushes you past your comfort zone, can open a whole new world.
2. Chaunte’ and Dave Turner will celebrate 10 years of marriage on May 21. Chaunte’ explains how they met thanks to the dating site HotorNot.
We first met in 2004 on a then popular website known as HotorNot. (cue the laughs). I was a sophomore in college at the University of South Carolina and had recently gotten out of a long term relationship.
On the site, you literally had two buttons to click to advance to the next picture, either “Hot” or “Not.”I think the website worked to where if both people clicked “Hot”, you’d be able to connect. I remember seeing Dave’s picture and we apparently both hit “Hot” and were able to connect.
This is where we have different versions of the story. I remember options that allowed you several ways to send a message, but if you had a paid account, you could send a personal message. I recall getting a personalized message from Dave.
His version of the story is opposite. He says he didn’t pay for the account and for him, it was a competition with his Marine Corps buddies to see each week who would get the hottest rating. (LOL)
Anyway, we did connect, and chatted at first on AOL Instant Messenger (geez, who remembers that). Then we exchanged numbers.
I was living in Columbia and Dave, who’s originally from Mt. Pleasant, was stationed in Yuma, Arizona in the Marine Corps. We would chat occasionally and then lose touch. We both dated other people in between, and finally decided to meet Dec. 21, 2008.
I was coming to the Isle of Palms for a wedding and figured it was time to meet face-to-face. At that time, Dave had gotten out of the military and moved back to South Carolina.
I came down a couple of hours early for the wedding so that we could get together. It was an instant connection. I ended up going to the wedding, texting him during the reception and leaving there to see him again.
We dated long distance. I was working in Columbia and he was back in the Charleston area. I’d visit him on my days off during the week, and he’d come up most weekends.
My family was planning a cruise for fall 2009 and we invited Dave to join us. We had only been dating nine months, but we had known each other for more than five years at that point.
Dave proposed on the cruise and I relocated to Charleston. We were engaged a year-and-a half before getting married at the Fort Jackson Officer’s Club in Columbia.
To this day, we still laugh about how we met and argue over who actually had the paid HotorNot account.
3. Katrina Lawyer shares how she and Contyro Watson connected on Bumble.
The year was 2018 and I was 35. It had been some years since I had dated anyone. After my divorce, I was focused on raising my 11-year old daughter, and building my confidence.
I tried many dating sites, and it was discouraging. So many disgusting and disrespectful men online. Being raised in a Christian home, where my parents have been married for 55 years, I felt like a failure. Some of my peers even told me that going online looking for love seemed desperate.
So many questions I struggled with. How was I going to trust meeting a complete stranger? What would my daughter think of me and what kind of example would this be setting for her? What would my church family think of me? What if he has children and our parenting styles don’t match?
After saying this is the last dating site try, once again I went on Bumble!
To be honest I thought Tyro was another scammer. I was shocked that he was responding at all. He was so handsome in all of his pictures. Someone I never thought would be interested in me, yet we matched. I still wasn’t convinced.
Shallow me thought, watch, soon as we meet he probably will be short. I also thought he probably would tell me a bunch of lies and then ask to borrow my car or lend him some money.
We texted a few days on the app and I couldn’t understand why he hadn’t asked for my phone number. Then one day I started scrolling back through our messages, and realized he had sent me his number the second day we spoke, I just didn’t see it.
Tyro was patient and continued to entertain me on the app for days, never pressuring me once. That intrigued me, and I wanted to meet him.
We finally met face-to-face a few weeks later. That particular night I honestly looked like a hot mess. I wasn’t expecting to actually meet him, but I was out with some friends and felt safe, so I invited him to come.
We talked for hours. It seemed like every word and moment was perfect.
We are on year three. We definitely love each other and are taking our time getting to know each other. No matter what happens, I know that God sent Tyro to me to show me that I am worthy of being treated like a Queen.
4. Garren and Rachel Warwick celebrate nine years of marriage in September. They take turns explaining how they met on Match.
Garren: I had been divorced for 10 years and moved back to Charleston after retiring from the Air Force in 2006. I was part of the older crowd searching for a relationship. I had tried a couple of dating apps and was starting to get discouraged. Most people I met did not look or act like their post on the app.
Rachel: How do you start dating again at age 40? Just moved back to Charleston after my divorce. How do you start fresh after being married for 21 years? I took a year off from dating to build a new life for me and my youngest daughter who still lived with me. People tried setting me up with nice single men, but I had nothing in common with them.
Garren: I decided to change my approach. I had been searching for a spouse and focused on a long-term relationship, instead of looking for a friend. So I decided on a mindset change and decided to join Match.
Rachel: My sisters suggested Match. It was easy to describe what I was looking for in a partner; athletic, God-fearing, goal oriented, similar age and someone who loved to travel.
Garren: Soon after, I saw this one profile that caught my eye! Not so much for a relationship, but someone who sounded interesting as a friend. Someone to hang out. She was a runner and loved sports. She loved her family and was a Christian. I thought it would be great to have someone to run with and see the Charleston area.
Rachel: One evening I came home to check my account messages and Garren had liked my profile. After a week of messaging, he asked for my phone number. We must have talked for at least an hour every night after work. It was nice getting to know him over the phone before I met him.
Garren: So, I made it to what I considered step 3, the meeting. The long talks on the phone were great and Rachel seemed like a lovely person. It is so hard to figure out all the proper procedures; do we meet at her house; do we meet at the restaurant? There are so many strange people out there and you must be careful. But I was excited to have dinner with her.
Rachel: He was still cautious and said we should meet in the Lowe’s parking lot just in case. Garren had a list of questions about two pages long to ask me that I still aggravate him about 10 years later. However, I secretly loved that he took finding a partner as serious as I did. I loved how caring and thoughtful he was, and how much he loved his parents and his children.
Garren: I think we sat and talked for about three hours. Hopefully I tipped the servers well enough. This person I found who had the qualities of a good friend, was quickly becoming a love interest. That first dinner, more than 11 years ago, was just the beginning.
Her: Garren and I ran for about 20 miles together for the first week and haven’t stopped running. I had finally met someone who had the same competitive spirit. We talked every day and our dates were almost always athletic and carefree. I remember the day that my daughter said she liked Garren, because he really listened to what she had to say. I felt that day, he was guy for me. God had answered my prayers.
Both: We started dating Feb. 5, 2010. We got engaged April 2011 in Paris, France. We were married Sept. 10, 2012 in Jamaica.
Garren: Our story is one with a happy ending. God has blessed us in so many ways during our relationship. We continue to workout together and push one another everyday with strong support and love. Thank you to the dating app for letting me cross paths with this wonderful woman I get to call my wife!
