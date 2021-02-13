Short break in the rain on the way, but staying unsettled this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy pockets of rain will start to exit the area later tonight and we will see a few dry hours as we head into early Monday. Temperatures remain nearly stationary this evening, in fact temperatures will likely rise a few degrees into Monday morning as milder air works into the Lowcountry. Highs will be in the upper 50′s on Monday, but the clouds will still be around with the chance of a few showers through the day and then a bit of a higher chance Monday night. A cold front will cross the area on Tuesday, highs will approach 70 degrees in the afternoon. More sunshine is in the forecast as well for the middle of the week. Temperatures soar into the low to mid 70s on Thursday with a few showers. More sunshine will likely return to the forecast by next weekend, it will be cool with highs in the 50s.