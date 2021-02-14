SC reports more than 2,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 2,735 new and 261 probable COVID-19 cases and 76 confirmed and 11 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 426,580 confirmed cases, 60,713 probable cases, 7,149 confirmed deaths and 849 probable deaths.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with Thursday’s report.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 38,842 individual test results with a positive rate of 11.4%.
