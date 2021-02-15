Body found outside Myrtle Beach confirmed as missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body found outside Myrtle Beach over the weekend has been confirmed to be a man that was previously reported missing.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the body Sunday as 26-year-old Corey Morrison.
The Horry County Police Department said a body was recovered in the area of Azalea Lakes Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It was in the same area where crews and volunteers had been searching for Morrison all of last week.
Fowler added that Morrison’s body was recovered by dive teams from Horry County Fire Rescue.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 near Murphy’s Law restaurant near Surfside Beach. He had gotten off work at Bonefish Grill late Sunday evening, according to family members.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol later found his car after it hit a ditch off Highway 17 Bypass, but there was no sign of Morrison. His cousin, Alex Stead, told WMBF News that he lived near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and would typically cut through Azalea Lakes on his way home.
“I’m glad I found him, and I couldn’t live if I didn’t have some type of conclusion or some type of answer,” Stead said.
“Corey was an amazing guy, and the amount of people coming out this week, just to show their love and appreciation, just means more than anything. He was my cousin, he was the little brother I never had, he was my best friend” he added.
And while he now has closure, he said he doesn’t think it had to end this way.
“There’s not a guardrail. There was some nights I was out here until 9:30, passing out flyers you know, doing what I could do even as the sun went down, and I saw maybe other people almost make the same mistake he did. And it could happen to anyone and it could happen again,” he added.
No other details were immediately available Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
