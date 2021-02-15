Crews pull Bentley from Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dive teams retrieved a vehicle Monday after it ended up in a Myrtle Beach pond, police said.
According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police, a white Bentley became submerged following a crash around midnight in the area of 67th Avenue North and Lake Haven Drive.
Vest added another car involved in the crash fled the area.
The driver of the Bentley was treated on scene and released.
Call MBPD if you have any information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.