Deputies arrest man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who robbed his child’s mother and another woman at gunpoint.
Berkeley County Jail records state Edward Greer Jr., 58, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny of $10,000 or more.
Deputies say they first responded to the 900 block of College Park Road at 11:05 a.m. this past Christmas day in reference to a robbery of a mother and her daughter.
The victims told deputies that the daughter was attempting to fix a flat tire so she could take Greer home. The report states the mother and Greer exchanged words while Greer helped with the tire. The mother told deputies that Greer became angry, walked around the car to her while holding a tire iron and grabbed her by the neck.
Deputies say the argument continued after the three got into the car. Greer reportedly remarked on how bad Christmas had been and told one of the victims it was going to be her last as he pulled a gun from his pocket, the report states. Deputies say Greer then held the gun next to one of the victim’s heads and pulled the trigger but the shot did not hit either victim.
The victims told deputies that when the gun went off, they got out of the vehicle and Greer sped away in the victim’s car.
The report states Greer is the father of one of the mother’s other children.
Hill-Finklea Detention Center records state a judge set bail at $100,000 on the weapon charge and $100,000 on the grand larceny charge. No bail was set on the attempted murder charge, records state.
