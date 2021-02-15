Dorchester District 2 reopens full-time for elementary students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been nearly a year since students in Dorchester District Two have been able to attend school in-person, full-time, five days a week.
On Monday, elementary schools reopened fully for the first time since last March. While students have been attending class on a hybrid system, partially in-person and partially virtual, Director of Elementary Schools Lori Estep says today felt different.
“It was just like the first day of school,” Estep said. “It was the hundredth day of school so we had little ones coming in dressed up like grandparents and they were excited. One school had an arch of balloons and had music playing so it was a very welcoming and exciting.”
Estep personally toured two of the 15 elementary schools this morning while staff from her office made it to the others. She says welcoming back 10,000-11,000 kids is a big step towards restoring normality.
“I feel like our numbers are showing a bit of a decrease from Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s. That time period for contracting COVID is kind of out of our realm now,” Estep said. “Vaccines have started so I feel like we are really moving in the right direction.”
Currently, there are only 26 staff and 60 student cases of COVID-19 district wide. However, the number of quarantined staff and students right now is much higher at 69 and 393, respectively.
Estep says the plexiglass barriers they put up around each desk was a big factor in reopening. The district used Cares Act funding to purchase the plexiglass in December as well as other protective equipment.
The district is still using social distancing protocols to keep students apart. That includes limiting students to their classrooms for lunch and restricting their movement as much as possible.
Parents, like Frank Staropoli, welcomed the news that his kindergartener would be able to get more time in front of a teacher.
“My youngest is actually really excited,” Staropoli said. “She was so enthusiastic about getting ready. She’s been talking about getting back to school because this little taste of a couple hours a day doesn’t satisfy her appetite for being social.”
Staropoli and his wife, like so many other parents, have been disappointed with the realities of virtual schooling.
He says a physical classroom is where his kids need to be.
“An iPad just does not replace the classroom environment and a teacher. My heart goes out to the teachers as well,” Staropoli said. “I watched an educator on a camera try and educate 30 five-, six-year-olds. It’s tough. They can’t control the room like they would be able to in a classroom. . . It just wasn’t ideal. It was something that kept them [kids] busy. . . We have been ready for it. They need it.”
However, not every parent is opting to head back to the classroom. Those enrolled in the virtual academy cannot switch to in person right away and some, like Malikah Small, will not be switching at all.
“I would love to be able to send my children back to school but the risk that we’d all be taking is much greater than keeping them home,” Small said. “It’s definitely a situation where every family has to decide what to do.”
Small has three children, two of them with compromised immune systems. She says there are so many questions yet to be answered that she can’t risk sending her kids back until she knows more.
“There are so many pieces and parts to this [pandemic} and I don’t know really who to trust or what to trust,” Small said. “All I feel comfortable doing right now is keeping them home.”
Next week, students in middle and high school will be able to start attending class full-time, in-person, five days a week as well.
