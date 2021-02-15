Fleming named Big South Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – Fresh off more late-game heroics Friday night at High Point, Charleston Southern men’s basketball senior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr was named the Big South Player of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference office.
A senior from Athens, Ga., Fleming earned Player of the Week honors for the first time this season and seventh time as a Buccaneer after drilling a game-winning three point shot with just :03 on the clock lifting Charleston Southern to a 69-68 win at High Point.
Fleming’s last second shot was the second-straight season he hit a game-winner against the Panthers in the final seconds.Fleming averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds grabbing his third and fourth double-doubles on the season highlighted by his 29-points, 12-rebound effort in the win Friday.
Not only did Fleming hit the game-winner, he scored eight of the Bucs’ final 11 points in the comeback effort after erasing a 13-point deficit on the road.