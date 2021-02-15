Medical experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines

A team of Lowcountry medical experts gathered virtually on Monday evening to answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
By Jared Kofsky and Ann McGill | February 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 8:05 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A team of Lowcountry medical experts gathered virtually on Monday evening to answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Live 5 News held a virtual town hall Monday night with medical professionals in the Charleston area. You can watch the whole event below.

The panelists were:

  • Dr. Thaddeus John Bell - North Charleston Family Physician
  • Dr. Lee Biggs - Trident Health Chief Medical Officer
  • Dr. Aretha Powers - Fetter Health Care Network Chief Executive Officer
  • Dr. Danielle Scheurer - Medical University of South Carolina Chief Quality Officer
  • Raquel Winter, R.N. - Fetter Health Care Network Bilingual Nurse

