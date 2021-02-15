Michelin partners with African American museum in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) — The International African American Museum will not just have a building in Charleston but also a traveling exhibition thanks to financial help from an international tire maker with a huge South Carolina presence.
The museum says Michelin North America will help pay for the program, which will also include a curriculum designed for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Michelin’s gift will also pay for an exhibit at the International African American Museum in Charleston that focuses on how freedom for people depends on mobility.
The International African American Museum is scheduled to open its doors early next year in 2022 in Charleston.
“This museum is about a journey that began centuries ago in Africa, and still continues,” the museum’s website states. “It is about the journey of millions of Africans, captured and forced across the Atlantic in the grueling and inhumane Middle Passage, who arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina and other ports in the Atlantic World. Their labor, resistance and ingenuity and that of their descendants shaped every aspect of our world.”
“On the ground level, the African Ancestors Memorial Garden will highlight the original shoreline—the exact spot where so many captive Africans first set foot in America,” according to the website.
“We’re honoring the fact that despite the stronghold of slavery, African Americans have been able to transcend and impact the world in really amazing ways,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Elijah Heyward, III, said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.