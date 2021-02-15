Mini golf and recreation facility could come to Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new miniature golf course and recreation facility could be coming to Johns Island, but some work has to be done before it can move forward.
The applicant wants to build a 36-hole miniature golf course along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, right before the road to Kiawah Island.
This is between the Kiawah Island Municipal Center and Resurrection Road, at the site of the old Walnut Hill School House.
Officials say the proposed plans also include two bocce ball courts, a concessions facility, and 75 parking spaces on site.
Plans currently submitted to Charleston County say the miniature golf course would be further back on the property and would not be visible from the road.
The Sea Island Golf LLC plans to redevelop the schoolhouse to its original state and use it for educational purposes. It’s unclear what exactly those will be at this time, but, the company has discussed giving some of its revenue back to charities.
The applicant also told the county at a previous planning meeting last year that they hope this new recreation site will be affordable to everyone in the Charleston area.
In order for any of this work to commence, Charleston County has to approve rezoning of the site from Single-Family Residential to a Planned Unit Development.
The Charleston County Planning Commission says they will be meeting to discuss the topic on March 8.
The town of Kiawah Island however is asking nearby property owners to give their feedback on this by February 26 at noon.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.