Moncks Corner Miracle League Field seeking funding

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Moncks Corner says they are raising funds to construct an all-inclusive baseball field at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreational Complex.
Moncks Corner Recreation Director Becky Ellison says construction on the field is set to start at the end of 2021, but funding has been coming in slower than expected.
The Town of Moncks Corner has been raising money for about two years, but Ellison says as of February, they have raised $200,000 of the $1.5 million needed to fund the project.
Ellison says the coronavirus pandemic put things on hold, including several fundraisers they had planned.
The town says they are seeking help from businesses, citizens and the Berkeley County School District, to raise the remaining funds for this new rubberized, all-inclusive, field.
Ellison says the town is also hopeful about a federal grant the county recently applied for, which she says will make a significant difference. She says it will be the first all-inclusive field in Berkeley County.
“There’s many things we want, that we would like to build,” Ellison said. “But this is a need that will allow all children and adults to have a place to come play, and to be active in our community.”
Ellison says for the town this is more of a need than a want for the 4,400 students in the community with exceptionalities.
Once construction does start, Ellison says they expect it to take about a year to complete.
