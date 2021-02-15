N. Charleston advocates call on community, city to stop gun violence after mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple pastors and local activists fighting violent crime in North Charleston say more needs to be done to stop gun violence following the shooting of three people at Northwoods Mall on Sunday afternoon.
Rev. Thomas Dixon said the most recent shooting is among many in recent years.
“It’s that initial shock but I wish I could say I was surprised,” Dixon said. “This is not my first time here for the same situation. We were here in 2017, twice in 2019.”
Saturday police responded to the Northwoods Mall just after 1:30 p.m. where they found three people who had been shot, one in critical condition.
Beyond the investigation into yesterday’s shooting, Dixon said he wants to see a collaborative effort by local leaders to do more to help track down illegal gun sales and stop the silence frequently surrounding violent crimes.
“The municipalities locally need to team up and do public service announcements against the no snitch rule,” Dixon said. “It’s not snitching if you weren’t part of the crime. It’s actually protecting your community.”
Police have yet to identify the shooting suspect who was seen on surveillance video.
Rev. Thomas Ravenell is the founder of Parents Against Gun Violence Charleston. In response to the Valentine’s Day shooting, Ravenell said he believes it to be a part of a larger issue of not educating kids and young adults how to resolve arguments outside of violence.
“Everybody’s toting a gun these days in so when you have the gun on you and something arises out of the ordinary, the first thing they wanna do is grab their gun,” Ravenell said.
Parents against Gun Violence is currently teaching teens in two area schools about conflict resolution and the consequences of gun violence. Ravenell says the weekend’s shooting shows the need for all schools, and families, to do the same.
“I’ve taught my son not to shoot your son, now you go home and teach your son not to shoot my son and we’ll see the gun violence stop all together,” Ravenell said. “But we have to get into our school systems where all of our kids can be taught through 12 grade, we need this curriculum in our schools.”
CBL Properties, the company that owns Northwoods Mall, released the following statement on the shooting.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic event that occurred on Sunday afternoon. Providing a comfortable environment for our employees, retailers, and customers is our top priority, and we take the concerns of the community very seriously. We are working closely with local authorities as they continue to investigate this incident. Moving forward, we will have an increased police and security presence. Earlier this month, we made the decision to enforce our Youth Escort Policy all day on Fridays and Saturdays. In the wake of Sunday’s incident, we are evaluating the policy as well as our overall security program to determine if additional adjustments need to be made. Additional questions about this incident should be directed to NCPD.
