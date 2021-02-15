Northwoods Mall increasing police presence after shooting that injured three

NORTHWOODS MALL, S.C. (WCSC) - Visitors at Northwoods Mall can expect an increase in police and security following a shooting this past weekend.
Officials with CBL Properties, the company that owns Northwoods Mall, said they are taking this action after a shooting at the mall on Sunday that wounded three people. A police report identified the victims as a 20-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a female juvenile.
One of the victims was reported to be in serious condition, while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The North Charleston Police Department said their investigators have information that the suspect was shooting at another person who was not struck by the gunfire. According to police, the three victims were in the area of the intended target and were struck by bullets.
Police said on Monday afternoon that they were not aware of any changes to the victims’ conditions.
Police released a new report on Monday afternoon shedding more light on the shooting which included information where the victims were found.
The first police officers on the scene responded to a call for an active shooter and entered the mall through the food court entrance where they saw several bystanders running out of the mall with one telling them that there was a “guy shooting in the center of the mall.”
Officers continued to enter the mall and didn’t see any of the victims at first in the main areas of the shopping center.
As they began clearing the stores the officers were told of a victim outside of Belk who was shot in the chest. As authorities gave aid to that victim, they were told of another victim who was shot and inside of the H&M clothing store.
Police officers reported finding a blood trail at H&M that led to the very back of the store. Authorities said as they were announcing that they were police officers, they located multiple workers and two shooting victims in a back closet.
One of the victims had a graze wound to the left ankle. Another victim had made a tourniquet around her leg due to having a gun shot wound to the upper right thigh as well as a graze wound to her left index finger, according to the police report.
All of the victims were transported to Trident Medical Center. Officers then continued to clear out the rest of the mall and make sure that everyone was completely out.
Currently, police are searching for a person of interest who was captured on surveillance video. Investigators are working to identify that person and locate him. According to investigators, the community has provided numerous leads, and detectives continue to evaluate all of those leads.
In addition to an increased police presence, CBL Properties officials said they will be evaluating the Northwoods Mall Youth Escort Policy which originally stated that visitors under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings after 6 p.m.
“Earlier this month, we made the decision to enforce our Youth Escort Policy all day on Fridays and Saturdays,” CBL Properties officials said on Monday. “In the wake of Sunday’s incident, we are evaluating the policy as well as our overall security program to determine if additional adjustments need to be made.”
Multiple pastors and local activists fighting violent crime in North Charleston say more needs to be done to stop gun violence following Sunday’s shooting. Rev. Thomas Dixon said the most recent shooting is among many in recent years.
“It’s that initial shock but I wish I could say I was surprised,” Dixon said. “This is not my first time here for the same situation. We were here in 2017, twice in 2019.”
You can read CBL Properties full statement below.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic event that occurred on Sunday afternoon. Providing a comfortable environment for our employees, retailers, and customers is our top priority, and we take the concerns of the community very seriously. We are working closely with local authorities as they continue to investigate this incident. Moving forward, we will have an increased police and security presence. Earlier this month, we made the decision to enforce our Youth Escort Policy all day on Fridays and Saturdays. In the wake of Sunday’s incident, we are evaluating the policy as well as our overall security program to determine if additional adjustments need to be made.
In addition, officials with the North Charleston Police Department released the following statement.
The North Charleston Police Department continues the investigation into the shooting at Northwoods Mall yesterday. The community has provided numerous leads and detectives continue to evaluate all of these leads and provided information in attempt to identify the suspect. NCPD is not aware of any changes to the victims’ conditions.
The incident yesterday at Northwoods Mall is a stark and tragic reminder that, as an entire community, we need to take a holistic approach to eliminating gun violence on our streets, in our homes, and in our city’s businesses. Northwoods Mall and the surrounding businesses receive extra patrols to ensure the citizens’ safety as they patronize the establishments.
The shooting incidents, which have occurred at the mall, have each been the result of individuals, or groups of individuals, who have conflict with one another and decide that the way to solve their conflicts is through violence.
Every day, North Charleston Police officers work to prevent gun violence in our city through proactive patrols, focused enforcement, and other crime control strategies. North Charleston Police along with CBL Properties Mall Management are conducting meetings to discuss what occurred on Sunday. Together, we will develop an Action Plan that will provide more deterrent effects throughout the Mall properties. Our goals are the same and that is to provide a peaceful environment for all to enjoy their shopping experience. The above strategies are effective, in part, but more community help is needed to keep firearms from the hands of criminals and change the perception that violence is the way to solve conflict. It is not acceptable to tolerate this type of violence at any level in our community and the police department remains committed to reducing violence in our city.
