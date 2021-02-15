Northwoods Mall increasing police presence after shooting that injured three

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic event that occurred on Sunday afternoon. Providing a comfortable environment for our employees, retailers, and customers is our top priority, and we take the concerns of the community very seriously. We are working closely with local authorities as they continue to investigate this incident. Moving forward, we will have an increased police and security presence. Earlier this month, we made the decision to enforce our Youth Escort Policy all day on Fridays and Saturdays. In the wake of Sunday’s incident, we are evaluating the policy as well as our overall security program to determine if additional adjustments need to be made.