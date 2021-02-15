Police: Citadel Cadet charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a person has died after they were hit by a drunk driver at an intersection in downtown Charleston.
Jail records show Anthony Troiani, 22, was arrested and charged with Felony DUI.
The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team says they are investigating an auto versus pedestrian collision that happened at 10:22 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Troiani was driving a silver Buick Lucerne northbound on King Street and struck an adult pedestrian in the 680 block of King Street.
The victim reportedly died from their injuries at the Medical University South Carolina.
The Citadel has confirmed that Anthony Troiani is a cadet at The Citadel.
The Charleston Police Department says this collision remains under investigation and it is the third traffic fatality investigated in 2021.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.