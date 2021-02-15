SC health department releases COVID vaccine demographic information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released Monday a new dashboard it says will help ensure equal access to the COVID vaccine.
DHEC launched a new dashboard that provides information about age group, gender, race and ethnicity of those who have received the COVID vaccines in the state.
CLICK HERE to see the dashboard.
“It’s key to understand that South Carolina is currently in Phase 1A of our statewide vaccination plan, so the demographic information currently available is largely based on those people who are eligible to receive vaccine in Phase 1A, which was predominantly only healthcare workers until mid-January,” DHEC Senior Public Health Deputy Nick Davidson said. “It’s not based on the state’s demographic breakdowns as a whole.”
About one-fifth of the state’s population is currently eligible to receive their shots: roughly 1.3 million people are within Phase 1A and the state’s total population is roughly 5.2 million.
As of Monday afternoon, DHEC said 512,045 people in South Carolina have received their first dose of the vaccine. Data showed 164,681 have received their second dose.
Of the 512,045 people who have received their first dose, 63.5% were listed as white; 12.5% were listed as black; 14.8% were listed as “other;” and 1.2% were listed as Asian. “Unknown” accounted for 8% of those vaccinated.
Of all 46 South Carolina counties, Charleston County had the highest number of vaccination doses given, with 124,914, or 18.4% of the total doses given so far.
As more vaccine becomes available and more South Carolinians can receive their shots, DHEC says the dashboard will expand to provide additional information.
The dashboard is being updated daily and the data included is based on where a person was vaccinated, not necessarily where a person lives.
“This demographics data is meaningful for several reasons, but most importantly, as more people begin getting their shots in future phases of the vaccine plan, we’ll have a big-picture look at the types of people who may be lagging in receiving their shots,” Davidson said. “Having that information will allow us to directly connect with those communities and ensure they have fair and equal access to vaccines and ensure we as the state’s public health agency have a clear understanding of any limitations and can address those limitations immediately. South Carolina remains dedicated to the fair and equitable distribution of vaccine to everyone.”
