SC Senate committee to review small annual teacher raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A Senate Committee will consider this week whether to restore a small annual raise for most teachers delayed because of budget uncertainties due to COVID-19.
The House earlier this month unanimously approved a proposal to give teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.
The resolution is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Finance Committee. If approved, the raises would be given in a lump sum by June 15.
All signs say it should easily pass.
The full Senate approved paying the step raises during a special session in September, but the House did not take up the resolution at the time.
In 2020, educators in South Carolina did not get their planned yearly pay bump but there’s an effort to get them that money and unfreeze the step increase in 2021.
South Carolina lawmakers did not pass a budget plan in 2020 because of uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they opted to keep state government funded at the same levels as the previous fiscal year. That meant teacher step increases were frozen.
