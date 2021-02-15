Showers and storms for some tonight, sunshine returns on Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will lift through the area this evening resulting in temperatures warming into the 60s before a cold front races through tomorrow morning. A line of rain and storms are likely this evening as the warmer, unstable air briefly pushes into the Lowcountry. Any storms this evening could produce lightning and gusty winds. The best chance of a severe thunderstorm will be from Savannah and points south, along with the Grand Strand north into North Carolina. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a storm may be strong to severe. Sunshine will return tomorrow as we get rid of the unsettled weather. More sunshine is likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves into the Southeast on Thursday.
TODAY: Evening storms possible. Temperatures increase to near 60 by midnight.
TUESDAY: A few showers before sunrise, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63. Low 35.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, cool. High 56. Low 49.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms possible late in the day. High 74. Low 50.
FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 60. Low 33.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High 51. Low 34.
SUNDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer. High 57. Low 49
