Showers and storms for some tonight, sunshine returns on Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will lift through the area this evening resulting in temperatures warming into the 60s before a cold front races through tomorrow morning. A line of rain and storms are likely this evening as the warmer, unstable air briefly pushes into the Lowcountry. Any storms this evening could produce lightning and gusty winds. The best chance of a severe thunderstorm will be from Savannah and points south, along with the Grand Strand north into North Carolina. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a storm may be strong to severe. Sunshine will return tomorrow as we get rid of the unsettled weather. More sunshine is likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves into the Southeast on Thursday.