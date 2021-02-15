South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Public health workers in South Carolina have been tasked with keeping the state safe for 143 years, ever since a health board was created following a yellow fever outbreak in 1878.
Now, as the coronavirus pandemic surges, legislators are trying to break their agency apart.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is responsible not only for vaccine distribution, but things like pollution permits for coal plants.
It’s a sprawling agency with nearly 4,000 workers.
The senate president would break it up, a move endorsed by the governor.
The agency’s new director, Dr. Edward Simmer, took over earlier this month. It is the first time in 41 years that a doctor has led the state health department.
Simmer asked for a year to improve the pandemic response, but lawmakers aren’t cutting him any slack.
Simmer said on Feb. 5 he wants to prioritize confidence in the vaccine. Simmer said there is a gap not only in knowledge about the vaccine but in its availability as well. So one of his first instructions to DHEC staff was to begin work to tackle those disparities.
For that, he says working with those communities is key.
Simmer took over the agency aware of concerns over who should be eligible for the vaccine when.
Teacher groups have advocated making teachers eligible for the vaccine now.
Simmer said he is in favor of potentially moving teachers and school staffers up in Phase 1B. But he said the challenge is that opening vaccines to them too soon could cause a shortage of supply.
