Three arrested after 36,000 fentanyl pills, more than 30 guns seized in Caldwell County drug bust

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies arrested three people after 36,000 fentanyl pills and more than 30 guns were seized in a drug bust in Caldwell County.
Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 39, Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, 18 and Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 25, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in opioids.
All three were placed in the Caldwell Detention Center, Jermaine Grandy under a $500,000 secured bond, Nevaeh Grandy and Khyran Littlejohn under a $100,000 secured bond.
They were taken into custody after a vehicle stop where a search warrant was executed in Granite Falls.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and agents located over nine pounds of fentanyl pills (approximately 36,000 pills) under the hood of the vehicle. Agents also seized $894 in cash, three handguns and their 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A used to transport the fentanyl.
The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $1,080,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.
Subsequent to the initial investigation, a search warrant was executed at Grandy’s home in Lenoir. A search of the home was conducted and agents seized 29 more firearms and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties. We are going to send them away for a long, long time. I would also like to thank the NC SBI, Alexander Co. Sheriff’s Office, Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Boone Police Department and the Taylorsville Police Department for their valued assistance in this investigation,” Sheriff Alan C. Jones said.
This investigation was in conjunction with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, Taylorsville Police Department, Lenoir Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
