Tired of the rain and clouds?!? One more day until sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of cloudy, and occasionally wet, weather before a return to sunshine on Tuesday. It’s been a dreary stretch of weather lately and that doesn’t appear to change today. Overall, the weather will be drier today, compared to this weekend, with only a few showers and patchy areas of drizzle through the daytime hours. A warm front will lift through the area this evening resulting in temperatures warming into the 60s before a cold front races through tomorrow morning. A line of rain and storms are likely this evening as the warmer, unstable air briefly pushes into the Lowcountry. Any storms this evening could produce lightning and gusty winds. The best chance of a severe thunderstorm will be from Savannah and points south, along with the Grand Strand north into North Carolina. We’ll keep you updated in case the chance of strong storms increases through the day! Sunshine will return tomorrow as we get rid of the unsettled weather. More sunshine is likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves into the Southeast on Thursday.