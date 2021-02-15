VACCINE Q&A: What about homebound people who want the vaccine?

“It’s recommended to get the second dose as close to the 21-(Pfizer) or 28-day (Moderna) time frame as possible, but the CDC advises it’s okay if the second dose of vaccine needs to be delayed past the recommended time frame,” Renwick said. “There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. CDC recommends getting the second doses within 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna.”