Winning $100K PowerBall ticket sold in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grocery store shopper in Summerville purchased a Powerball ticket worth $100,000, state lottery officials have confirmed.
The winner bought the ticket for Saturday’s drawing at the Central Avenue Food Lion, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The shopper also purchased the “PowerPlay” option for an additional dollar, which means the $50,000 prize doubled when a “2” multiplier was selected.
Saturday’s numbers were 20 - 28 - 33 - 63 - 68 with a Powerball of 20.
More than to 9,600 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000, Armstrong said. Of these, more than 4,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less, she said.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $66 million.
